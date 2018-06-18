NIAGARA FALLS, NY - The body of a woman found in a local field this past weekend has been identified, according to Niagara Falls Police.

They say a relative called in following the original press release, and that relative had identifying information not included in the release. A fingerprint analysis by the NFPD Crime Scene Unit then confirmed the match.

Police say her name will not be released until all family members have been notified; but they did say the woman is 31 years old.

An autopsy was conducting Monday morning, and the ME will issue a cause of death after the toxicology is completed.

The case remains under investigation.

