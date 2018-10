ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A homeless man is suspected of stealing some unique items from a Wegmans in Rochester.

Police in Rochester say someone entered the Wegmans on Chili Avenue and took an unknown amount of Trojan condoms and three packages of Rogaine.

The man hid them and left the store without paying. He then fled in a vehicle that was determined to be stolen out of the city of Rochester.

After attempts to contact the suspect, police say they were unsuccessful because he is homeless.

