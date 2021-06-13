Police: Genesee County man faces multiple charges after grabbing butcher knife during arrest

Dean M. Conboy Sr., 56, allegedly tried to cause serious physical injury to deputies Friday in Darien, NY.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Genesee County man is facing several charges following an incident Friday in Darien, NY.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a residence on Harper Road in the Town of Darien around 4:15 p.m. for a domestic incident.

Dean M. Conboy Sr., 56, allegedly used a butcher knife to menace another person at the residence, trying to cause physical injury. Deputies say the victim barricaded himself in a bedroom.

It's also alleged that Conboy tried to cause serious physical injury to deputies by grabbing a butcher knife while deputies were trying to take him into custody.

Conboy was arrested for two counts of attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, two counts of menacing a police officer, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, menacing in the second degree, attempted assault in the second degree, three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree.