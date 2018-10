KENMORE, NY-- This story has shocked a lot of people in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda area, and in Florida, where police say a retired Kenmore West teacher killed his wife and himself.

The Tampa Bay Times reports police found Joseph Sutton, 74, and his wife Karen dead inside their home in Tampa Friday evening, both of them dead from gunshots.

The district says it's aware of this and believes it is the same Joseph Sutton who used to teach at the district.

