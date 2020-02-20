BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says they have seized more than a kilo of cocaine from a Buffalo home during a raid.

Deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Anthony Neasman, 44, of Buffalo on February 18. During a search of his vehicle, deputies found 1/4 oz of crack and 1/4 oz of cocaine.

Following that discovery, deputies obtained a warrant to search Neasman's home on Madison Street.

Deputies found nearly 1.5 kilos of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, six loaded handguns, ammunition, an unknown amount of counterfeit bills, and more than $40,000.00 U.S. currency during a search at the home.

One of the handguns recovered was reported stolen from Cheektowaga and used during a felony. Two other guns had their serial numbers filed off.

Neasman is charge with an A-1 felony for criminal possession of narcotics, felony charges for criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, four counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, a count of criminal possession of a weapon-ammunition feeding device, two counts of criminal possession-defaced firearm, and a count of criminal possession of stolen property-firearm. He is also charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Following this arrest, police raided an undisclosed location in the City of Buffalo and recovered an additional $250,000, three handguns, a rife and a large quanity of fentanyl and marijuana.

More charges are pending.

Before this most recent arrest, Neasman was on bail for an arrest in Buffalo on December 9.

He is currently being held in the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.

The Department of Homeland Security and Buffalo Police Department assisted the Erie County Sheriff's Office.