DUNKIRK, N.Y. — A man from Dunkirk was arrested after he allegedly hit another man in the head with an ax.

Dunkirk Police say Brian I. Nowak, 33, of Dunkirk was arrested on Saturday, September 12, 2020, after he struck another Dunkirk resident on the right side of the head with an ax.

The victim was treated at Brooks Memorial Hospital for his injuries.