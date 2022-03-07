Police departments attempt to combat ATVs and dirt bikes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police departments across the country say ATVs and dirt bikes are becoming a nuisance during the summer months.
In the words of the Buffalo Police commissioner Joe Gramaglia, dirt bikes are a menace.
"They're not registered," he said. "They're not street legal. You've got individuals that don't wear helmets. We see all too often these dirt bikes and ATVs that are driving recklessly on the streets, on the sidewalks, with blowing through red lights. They're taking over intersections to allow others to pass through them."
Recently, groups have taken over the Kensington Expressway for pop-up parties. You can expect to see Buffalo Police this holiday weekend shutting down these road gatherings.