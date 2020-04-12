Police chase ends with crash in Lockport, Mercy Flight to ECMC

A second 911 call came in while officers were investigating the crash scene and starting an investigation. That Town of Cambria man was eventually arrested.

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A police chase that rolled through the towns of Wheatfield, Cambria and Lockport ended with a crash in the City of Lockport early Friday.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle driven by Robert Lansberry crashed on Niagara Street. The Town of Niagara man was immediately given first aid on the scene was then taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center.

The chase began after Niagara County Dispatch received a 911 phone call at 1:20 a.m. Friday, reporting a larceny in progress at a neighbor's Mapleton Road home in Wheatfield. Officers who responded then identified a vehicle parked on the side of that road.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle attempted to leave when officers arrived, adding that the driver failed to comply when the officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. A chase then ensued, ending in the City of Lockport.

A second 911 call, saying that man was attempting to steal a Mapleton Road vehicle, came in while officers were investigating the crash scene and starting an investigation.

Nearby officers then detained Brandon Lazeration of the Town of Cambria. He was charged with two counts of auto stripping in the second degree, two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, and two counts of attempted grand larceny in the third Degree.

Lazeration is now awaiting arraignment and is being held at the Niagara County Jail.