Police: Buffalo man facing weapon charge following raid

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 36-year-old Buffalo man is facing a weapon charge following a raid in the City of Buffalo.

Buffalo Police say a raid was executed Monday at a residence on Delian Court by Buffalo SWAT, the Intelligence Unit, FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Authorities recovered a 40 caliber handgun as well as multiple magazines and ammo.

Tony Bates has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to police, Bates is currently out on bail for another arrest "concerning multiple illegal guns from November of last year."