crime

Buffalo Police asking for public's assistance following deadly shooting

Police say a 17-year-old male was brought to ECMC in a personal vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Friday. He was later pronounced dead.
Credit: JUN2 / Thinkstock

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in determining where a fatal shooting happened Friday night.

Police say a 17-year-old male was shot Friday and brought to ECMC in a personal vehicle around 8:30 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this time, police have not established a location where the shooting happened. Police are asking for the public to provide any information that may be helpful as they investigate this incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255. 

