Buffalo Police asking for public's assistance following deadly shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in determining where a fatal shooting happened Friday night.

Police say a 17-year-old male was shot Friday and brought to ECMC in a personal vehicle around 8:30 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this time, police have not established a location where the shooting happened. Police are asking for the public to provide any information that may be helpful as they investigate this incident.