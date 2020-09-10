Police: 7 people arrested for trespassing at Williamsville rally

Amherst Police say 40 to 50 people 'gathered to peacefully protest' at 962 Wehrle Drive, where a political event was being held inside.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Seven people were arrested for trespassing Thursday evening during a rally that was billed as focusing on racial justice.

Amherst Police say 40 to 50 people "gathered to peacefully protest" around 5 p.m. at 962 Wehrle Drive in Williamsville, where a political event was being held inside. Officers were monitoring the event.

Police say at about 6:45 p.m., "a large group of the protestors left the location in front of the establishment where they were lawfully permitted to be and entered upon private property."

That's when the protesters were warned by police that going onto the private property was unlawful. Police say most of the protesters left the property following those warning, but seven people stayed.