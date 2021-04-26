x
Police: 11-year-old hit by shots fired into Rochester home

Police say the boy was shot at least once in his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say an 11-year-old boy was hit by gunshots fired from outside a house in Rochester. 

The Democrat and Chronicle reports that the boy was inside a house in the southwest part of the city when he was shot at about 9 p.m. Sunday. 

Police say the boy was shot at least once in his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say that in an unrelated shooting four hours later, a 16-year-old Rochester boy was shot once in the lower body. His injuries were not considered life-threatening. Neither boy’s name was released.

