Thief returns photos taken from Lackawanna funeral home last month

Karen Miller says they're irreplaceable and she's relieved to have them back, including her mother's original wedding photo.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Editor's note: The video above was published on Jan. 28, 2022.

A family who was mourning the loss of their loved one in Lackawanna last month had their truck stolen, but now some of the irreplaceable items inside have been returned.

On Monday, someone left photos that were inside a stolen truck on the doorstep at Colonial Memorial Chapel.

Karen Miller tells 2 On Your Side's Danielle Church that all but two photos were returned.

Miller's mother Ann-Marie Radich lost her battle to Alzheimer's in January.

Miller's husband Chris was loading up the car with all the photos from her mother's life that had been on display during the wake.

When he came back outside, the couple's white, Ford F-150 had been stolen.

The truck is still missing.

The license plate is 46414JE. If you see it, you are asked to call Lackawanna Police at 716-822-4900.

"My husband was loading up the pictures from inside of my mom and my dad's wheelchair," Karen Miller told 2 On Your Side in January.