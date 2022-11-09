Person detained after throwing a brick at FBI Buffalo lobby window

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. The person was successful in shattering the glass, but they were "immediately detained by FBI security guards."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A person was detained Wednesday afternoon after throwing a brick multiple times at the lobby window of the FBI Buffalo Field Office building.

"Interior screens prevented the individual from gaining entry to the building. No one was hurt," the FBI said in a news release.

