BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said one person has serious injuries after a shooting that happened Wednesday night at West Ferry and Hampshire streets.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on the city's west side. The person was taken to Erie County Medical Center with "injuries that appear serious in nature," according to police.

There is no other information at this time.

