Person dies after burglary in progress call; BPD, sheriff's office investigating

The resident was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An early-morning death Monday led to Buffalo Police and the Erie County District Attorney's Office working together on an investigation.

A burglary in progress was reported around 3:15 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of Longview Avenue, between Northland and East Delavan Avenues, according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson.

Officers found someone dead at the scene, upon their arrival.

Police said the person died "following injuries he sustained during an altercation with the resident, adding that "detectives say they believe the two were not known to each other."

The resident was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries.