Crime

Cattaraugus man arrested on attempted murder charge

There troopers say Michael Buthy, 42, allegedly fired multiple rounds of shots at officers with a long gun.

PERRYSBURG, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested a Perrysburg man on an attempted murder charge and reckless endangerment. 

Michael Buthy, 42, was arrested on Saturday after police responded to a mental health call on Town Line Road in Perrysburg.

There troopers say Buthy allegedly fired multiple rounds of shots at officers with a long gun. Troopers did respond with shots from a Division Issued Patrol Rifle. No one was shot during the exchange.

Buthy was arrested at the scene at 11:10 p.m. He was taken to Cattaraugus County Jail after processing and is being held without bail.

