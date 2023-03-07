Cattaraugus man arrested on attempted murder charge

PERRYSBURG, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested a Perrysburg man on an attempted murder charge and reckless endangerment.
Michael Buthy, 42, was arrested on Saturday after police responded to a mental health call on Town Line Road in Perrysburg.
There troopers say Buthy allegedly fired multiple rounds of shots at officers with a long gun. Troopers did respond with shots from a Division Issued Patrol Rifle. No one was shot during the exchange.
Buthy was arrested at the scene at 11:10 p.m. He was taken to Cattaraugus County Jail after processing and is being held without bail.