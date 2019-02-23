MAYVILLE, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania man is facing charges for allegedly attacking a sheriff's deputy on Friday night.

According to Chautauqua County Police, deputies pulled over Steven Combs, 25, near the town of Mina shortly before midnight.

When they discovered Combs had an outstanding warrant, they attempted to arrest him, but he resisted and hit one deputy in the face.

After a brief struggle, Combs was taken into custody.

He faces several charges, including fugitive from justice and resisting arrest, among others.