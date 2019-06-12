LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Town of Pendleton Highway Superindent is facing charges for allegedly using town equipment for his personal use.

Jeffrey R. Stowell, 59, is charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D Felony, three counts of Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor, and one count of Official Misconduct, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Investigators say Stowell allegedly used Town of Pendleton-owned equipment and materials for work at his residence. They also say he allegedly used town employees to perform the work at this home and on personal vehicles.

Stowell was arraigned in the Town of Lockport Court and was released on his own recognizance. His next court date is January 14, 2020.