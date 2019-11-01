A prominent pediatric dentist has been charged with sexual abuse of minor.

The New York State Police and the Niagara County District's Attorney confirm to 2 On Your Side that an alleged victim came forward with accusations against Dr. Louis Surace of Lockport. The 14-year-old told police that the abused happened over the past three years.

2 On Your Side is told that the teen and Surace were not associated through his dental practice.

According to Surace's professional website, he has performed procedures at John R. Oishei Children's Hospital and Eastern Niagara Hospital.

Investigators say they are not ruling out the chance that there may be other victims.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Niagara County District Attorney's Office at 716-439-7772 or the New York State Police at 585-344-6200.