The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson, who added that minor injuries were reported. Police are investigating.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A pedestrian was struck during a domestic dispute Saturday night in the 2000 block of Delaware Avenue.

The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson, who added that minor injuries were reported. Police are investigating.