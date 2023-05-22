Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run involving a pickup truck in Olean

Scott Carlson, 48, of Olean has been charged with second degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

OLEAN, N.Y. — A woman is dead following a hit-and-run involving a pickup truck in the Town of Olean.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash on Seneca Avenue on Sunday.

According to the sheriff's office, the pickup truck was allegedly driven by Scott Carlson, 48, of Olean. He allegedly hit and killed a 42-year-old Olean woman and fled the scene.

Deputies found Carlson after an investigation and arrested him for second degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

Carlson was arraigned in the City of Olean Court and was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of bail.