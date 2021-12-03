Peace Bridge agents recover 665 pounds of marijuana worth $1.3M

CBP agents inspected a commercial shipment that was described as 'empty plastic bottles.' The shipment had marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Peace Bridge officers report seizing a commercial shipment containing over $1 million worth of illegal cannabis (marijuana).

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says its officers at the bridge's cargo facility inspected a commercial shipment that was described as "empty plastic bottles."

CBP did a non-intrusive exam of the truck and trailer where "anomalies" were found. After the truck was brought to dock, CBP used canines for a search. The canines pointed to cardboard boxes inside.

When physically inspecting the shipment, CBP found vacuum-sealed bags with marijuana in them, which was proven using a field test.

The 655 points of marijuana has an estimated street value of $1.3 million, CBP says.

“Once again, as a result of the dedication and vigilance of CBP Officers assigned to the Port of Buffalo, illegal contraband was prevented from hitting the streets of our great Nation,” Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone said.