Patrice Smith freed after serving 21 years in prison for murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman who spent 21 years in prison for a murder she committed at 16 years old is finally out of prison because of a new law.

Patrice Smith was sentenced to 25 years behind bars for strangling and suffocating The Rev. Robert Robinson, Sr. in 1998.

She was resentenced Thursday to 12 years under the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act. That law lowers punishments for domestic violence victims.

Smith claimed Robinson sexually abused her, which led to the new sentencing.

But Erie County District Attorney John Flynn doesn't agree with the decision, citing a "lack of evidence."

"Sometimes in domestic violence cases, the only evidence we have is from the victim and I do believe victims," Flynn said. "I don't need corroboration in every case.