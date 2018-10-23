SPRINGVILLE, NY-- A Western New York teen is facing charges following an accident in a Springville parking lot.

The accident happened in a lot on North Buffalo Street.

After speaking to the victim and a witness, deputies determined that the suspect, Kyle Keppler, threatened the victim following the accident. Deputies allege Keppler told the victim he had a gun in his waistband and that Keppler tried to seal the victim's cell phone and other items.

Deputies say no gun was found.

Keppler is charged with felony attempted robbery, misdemeanor menacing and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.

