JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Two people were arrested early Saturday morning after attempting to steal hemp plants, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Jamestown residents David A. Brown, 43, and Mackenzie M. Kepler, 18, are both charged with criminal mischief, attempted grand larceny and criminal trespass.

The sheriff's office says they were arrested following a trespass complaint at a business in Dewittville. They say Brown and Kepler were both there when deputies arrived at the scene.

They were taken to Chautauqua County Jail. Brown and Kepler will appear in Town of Chautauqua Court on a later date.

