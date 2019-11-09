BATAVIA, N.Y. — Two people were arrested on September 1 after shoplifting $75 worth of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, according to the Batavia Police Department.

Kay Dilker, 29, and Joseph Turner, 37, allegedly stole peanut butter cups from a Tops Friendly Markets on 39 West Main Street in the City of Batavia. Police say the pair robbed the store then tried to evade police by jumping over a fence. Both were arrested and arraigned in Batavia City Court.

Turner was released under the supervision of Genesee Justice, and Dilker was remanded to the Genesee County Jail on a $2,500 cash and $5,000 bond bail. Dilker will reappear in court on September 12, Turner will appear in court on October 3.

RELATED: A bank accidentally put $120,000 in a couple's account. They were arrested for spending it

RELATED: He got life without parole after stealing $50. Decades later, he's been ordered released

RELATED: Wheatfield man charged with committing two separate burglaries at the same pharmacy