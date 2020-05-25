Police: Pack of motorcyclists, off-road vehicles terrorize city streets

Captain Jeff Rinaldo said the calls started coming in early Sunday afternoon of dozens of the vehicles weaving in and out of traffic and driving recklessly throughout several areas of the city.

In a couple of instances, patrols tried to stop some of the drivers, only to have those drivers take off at a high rate of speed. For safety reasons, Rinaldo said the decision was made not to pursue them. He said incidents like this took place a few times here last summer and he's heard of the same type of organized activity happening in other cities.