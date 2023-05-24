Deadly crash closed outbound Route 33 in Cheektowaga overnight

Police report that a 23-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A deadly crashed early Wednesday morning closed the outbound Route 33 in Cheektowaga for more than five hours.

The Cheektowaga Police Department reported that they responded to a crash on the eastbound Kensington Expressway around 1:10 a.m.

Police report that a 23-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed near the I-90 overpass.

The man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The 33 was closed from Pine Ridge/Harlem to Union Road and the I-90 East and West ramps to the outbound Route 33 were also closed from around 1:30 to 6:45 a.m for crash investigation.