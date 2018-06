BUFFALO, NY-- Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee is on his way back to Ottawa, a few days after being arrested here in Buffalo.

MORE: Ottawa Senators Asst. General Manager arrested in Buffalo

Lee is facing harassment charges after allegedly grabbing a 19-year-old Westin Hotel shuttle driver and also making lewd comments.

A judge returned his passport to him and adjourned the case until June 22.

© 2018 WGRZ