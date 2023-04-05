Orleans County Sheriff's Office investigating murder-suicide

The victims were identified as Henry Frank Spoon Jr., age 39, and his son Shawn Spoon, age 14 of Lockport, N.Y.

CARLTON, N.Y. — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide that took place earlier this week in the Town of Carlton.

On April 2, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in an orchard on Kendrick Road. On scene deputies discovered two bodies around 400 feet from the vehicle.

The victims were identified as Henry Frank Spoon Jr., age 39, and his son Shawn Spoon, age 14 of Lockport, N.Y.

According to the OCSO, evidence at the scene as well as findings from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office pointed toward a murder-suicide. Investigators report that the evidence shows that Henry shot his son in the head with a rifle and cut Shawn's throat with a knife. Then Henry attempted to cut his own throat before shooting himself in the head with the rifle.

The sheriff's office is continuing to piece together the events that led up to their deaths.