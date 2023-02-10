Orleans County drug bust nets fentanyl, 14 pounds of marijuana, $156K in cash

Xavier M. Hand, 26, of Medina, faces drug and weapons charges following a raid in the Village of Medina and Town of Ridgeway.

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — A man from Medina faces numerous drug and weapons charges following a raid at two locations in Orleans County.

The Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force says Xavier M. Hand, 26, is charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon (third and second degree).

The arrest comes after police executed search warrants at storage units located at 11655 Million Dollar Highway in the Town of Ridgeway and at 510 West Avenue, Apt. 5A in the Village of Medina.

Police say they seized 114 fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone pills, more than 2,000 disguised Xanax bars, more than a half pound of psilocybin mushrooms, more than 14 pounds of high-grade marijuana, and more than $156,000 in cash. Police also say they recovered a loaded .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol, scales, packaging material, and other drug paraphernalia.

Hand was first arraigned and committed to the Orleans County Jail on $2,000 cash bail. He's currently on probation in Orleans County, and a probation violation warrant was filed with the jail.

Hand was arraigned a second time for the probation violation and remanded to the county jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond, according to police.