Orleans County couple found dead inside their home

The Orleans County Sheriff's office, with help from the New York State Police, is investigating the death of two people whose bodies were found inside a home on North Gravel Road in the Town of Ridgeway early Thursday morning.
Sheriff Christopher Bourke said a man who lived with his parents in a separate apartment came home from work around 6 AM to find his parents' door locked. After getting in through a window, he found found both of them both dead. Bourke said Shari Payne, 56, had been shot and stabbed and her husband James, 60, had been shot.
The couple is said to be in their 60s. No other information is being released at this time. Stay tune to Channel 2 News and wgrz.com for updates on this story as it develops.