Orleans County couple found dead inside their home

Sheriff Christopher Bourke says son came home from work Thursday morning and found his parents dead in their home in the Town of Ridgeway.

The Orleans County Sheriff's office, with help from the New York State Police, is investigating the death of two people whose bodies were found inside a home on North Gravel Road in the Town of Ridgeway early Thursday morning.

Sheriff Christopher Bourke said a man who lived with his parents in a separate apartment came home from work around 6 AM to find his parents' door locked. After getting in through a window, he found found both of them both dead. Bourke said Shari Payne, 56, had been shot and stabbed and her husband James, 60, had been shot.