ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A 14-year-old boy who was driving a car with other kids inside is in trouble with police after he was pulled over early Saturday morning.

The boy, whose name is not being released because of his age, was driving a minivan south on South Buffalo Street without headlights or taillights on around 3:45 a.m.

A police lieutenant on patrol attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver stopped after he hit a curb.

The 14-year-old driver is from Hamburg. There were five other people in the van, ages 13 to 14.

The boy's parents were contacted. He faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He will answer to the charges in family court.

The other kids were released to their parents.

