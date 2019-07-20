ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — An Orchard Park police officer is recovering after a crash that happened Friday afternoon.

The Orchard Park Police Department told 2 On Your Side a police cruiser was hit at the intersection of Duerr and California Roads. Police say a truck, driven by a 79-year-old man from East Otto, missed a stop sign and slammed into the passenger side of the patrol car.

The officer inside the patrol car was taken to ECMC with a head injury. The driver and passenger of the truck were also treated for minor injuries.

It is unknown at this time if any charges have been filed. Police are still investigating the crash.