Orchard Park Police investigating two separate robberies at Quaker Crossing

Incidents took place at the Target and Kohls stores Tuesday and Wednesday.

Orchard Park Police are on the hunt for one of two men they say were responsible for two separate robberies in the Quaker Crossing Shopping Plaza.

The first took place Tuesday afternoon at Target. Police say two men asked an employee to open an electronics case. Once the case was open, the two allegedly forcibly sandwiched the woman between them and took items from the case. The pair made their escape out an emergency exit door to a waiting vehicle that had the license plates covered. The suspects are described as black males with dreadlocks. The vehicle was a maroon covered sedan with out of state plates.

Wednesday, just before 7 PM two men walked into Kohls and started to conceal merchandise on themselves. Police say while one was removing tags from the items, the other took off from the store on foot. Once outside, he's accused of carjacking a vehicle from a woman and her kids by threatening to kill them.

After allegedly stealing the vehicle and trying to escape, he struck a parked car in the lot and was then involved in a crash on Lake Avenue. He took off from the scene and is still at large.