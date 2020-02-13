BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Orchard Park man wanted by police in Kentucky has been arrested.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says Jack Davies, 21, surrendered to police Wednesday after the Sheriff's Office began searching for him and eventually contacted his attorney.

A warrant was issued in Kentucky for Davies related to a "use of a minor in a sex performance" charge.

Davies was taken to the Erie County Holding Center, pending his extradition to Campbell County, Kentucky.

RELATED: Buffalo man charged with killing family cat, sending photos to kids

RELATED: Former City Honors teacher indicted on child porn charges