Orchard Park man found guilty of trespassing on school property

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — An Orchard Park man has been found guilty by a judge of trespassing on school property.

Robert F. Dinero, 51, was found guilty of one count of trespass, a violation, following a one-day bench trial.

Dinero was ordered to pay a $75 fine and a $125 surcharge.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Dinero entered and unlawfully remained inside the Orchard Park Middle School on December 9, 2021, violating the district's regulations about entry into the school.

This incident happened after the school district told Dinero he was not allowed to enter any school building after violating the district's Code of Conduct.

The judge found Dinero not guilty on a separate incident, and that case was dismissed.

A temporary restraining order previously issued on behalf of the school remains in effect. Dinero is expected to return to court in March to discuss the status of the protection order.

The District Attorney's office says Dinero has two pending criminal cases for allegedly trespassing on school property after being banned by the district and violating an order of protection for communication with a school official.

One incident occurred on January 14, 2022, when Dinero allegedly unlawfully entered Ellicott Elementary School twice in one day.

He was arraigned on one count of trespass, a violation in that case.

The second incident happened on April 27, 2022, when Dinero allegedly sent an email to the Superintendent of the Orchard Park School District, violating a protection order.

He was issued an appearance ticket and arraigned on one count of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree.