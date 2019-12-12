BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Orchard Park man who was charged with driving while intoxicated in a deadly crash in September has also been charged with vehicular manslaughter.

Police say 33-year-old Daniel Witczak was drunk at the wheel of the car that went off Southwestern Boulevard near Transit Road.

Corrinne Bennett, 38, died in the crash, and Witczak was arraigned on the new charge Tuesday night.

