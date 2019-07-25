ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — An Orchard Park man is charged with DWI after he allegedly crashed into a barricade blocking traffic for the Taste of Orchard Park.

Traffic was shut down to vehicles on North Buffalo Road and New Taylor Road for the Taste of Orchard Park.

Investigators say an officer witnessed a black BMW was speeding south on North Buffalo Road towards the festival. They say the driver disregarded the officer's command to stop.

The vehicle struck the barricade and nearly hit the police officer.

The driver of the BMW, Michael W. Sanok was charged with Aggravated DWI, Common Law DWI, Reckless Driving, Failure to Comply with Lawful order of Police Officer, and Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device.

Police say he failed field sobriety tests at the scene and his BAC registered .21%

He was released without bail and will appear in court at a later date.