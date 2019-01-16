ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Orchard Park Police were called to the Sheldon Road apartments Tuesday night for a report of physical domestic situation.

Police say Zenon Katrij Jr., 34, of Orchard Park, grabbed a female victim by her throat and shoved her up against a wall so her feet were dangling, causing obstruction to her breathing. He then allegedly pushed the victim to the ground.

Katrij, Jr. was taken into custody by police.

He was arraigned Wednesday morning and released on his own recognizance after issuing an Order of Protection by a judge.

He will answer the charge of the criminal obstruction of breathing and second degree harassment at a later date.