BUFFALO, NY - Law enforcement will be cracking down on underage drinking and fake ID's during the summer concert season this year.

Governor Cuomo made the announcement Thursday that through "Operation Prevent," the DMV along with the State Liquor Authority, and State Park/local law enforcement will be strictly enforcing underage drinking laws at venues statewide.

WNY alone has had 43 underage drinking/fake ID arrests since the beginning of May, between the 21 Savage and Kendrick Lamar concerts, both at Darien Lake.

Other venues that will be swept include Canalside, the Lakeview Amphitheater in Syracuse, and other events where underage drinkers may be.

Using a fake ID to buy alcohol can result in a revoked license for a minimum of 90 days - or up to one year.

"Operation Prevent" is possible through federal highway safety grants from the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

