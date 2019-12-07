ONTARIO, Canada — A driver across the border in Ontario got arrested this week because police say he was using this case of beer as a booster seat for his 2-year-old.

Police say someone called in a complaint about the 22-year-old driver in North Perth, and they found the child sitting on top of the beer when they pulled him over.

He's facing charges and child services was also called.

The case of beer was sealed, so he wasn't violating open container laws.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Police: Lockport driver told officers after crash 'I was drinking Jim Beam in my vehicle'

DWI arrests down 11% in Erie County since 2017

Woman Arrested for DWI Under Leandra's Law