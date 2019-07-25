BATAVIA, N.Y. — A man accused of a brutal murder in Batavia is on trial on the one-year anniversary of the killing.

Attorneys made opening statements on Wednesday in the trial of 36-year-old Richard Hanes, who is accused of beating Raymond Morgan to death with a hammer in Morgan's apartment on Liberty Street.

