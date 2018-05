BUFFALO, NY — A person was shot Thursday afternoon in the city's Black Rock neighborhood.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at Austin and Tonawanda streets.

Buffalo Police said one male was shot and taken to the Erie County Medical Center. He was initially was listed in critical condition, according to Buffalo Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Buffalo Police's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

