One person killed in shooting outside restaurant in Cheektowaga

Officers responded to a fight involving possibly 20 people and shots fired in the parking lot of the 33 Speakeasy Grill on Genesee Street.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 33 Speakeasy Grill on Genesee Street early Wednesday morning for a report of a fight involving possibly 20 people and shots fired in the parking lot.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 24-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The officers began life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to ECMC where he later died.

Police are not releasing the victim's name until family is notified.

Detectives are looking to identify the suspect.