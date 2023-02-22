One person killed in shooting outside restaurant in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight Wednesday.
Officers responded to the 33 Speakeasy Grill on Genesee Street early Wednesday morning for a report of a fight involving possibly 20 people and shots fired in the parking lot.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 24-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The officers began life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to ECMC where he later died.
Police are not releasing the victim's name until family is notified.
Detectives are looking to identify the suspect.
If anyone has any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Lt. Justin Haag at (716) 686-7457 or send a confidential text to TIP411 (847411) and start your message with CPDNY. You can also visit cpdny.org to leave an anonymous tip.