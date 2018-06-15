BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening in the 100 block of Jewett Avenue.

It happened just before 5:20 p.m.

A 23-year-old Buffalo man was shot and taken to the Erie County Medical Center. He was initially listed in serious condition, according to Buffalo Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge.

Following the shooting, officers apprehended two individuals in a vehicle at Bailey Avenue & William.

Police say at least one patrol vehicle was involved in an officer-involved accident at Bailey and William.

Two officers were injured at treated at ECMC.

