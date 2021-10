Police are investing a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Elmwood Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was injured in a shooting that happened in Buffalo on Wednesday night.

Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Elmwood Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Detectives say a 26-year-old man was hit and has been transported to ECMC. The man is currently listed in critical condition.

Police report the shooting appears to be targeted.