ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Orchard Park Police say they have one teenager in custody, with two others on the loose, after a violent robbery last week.

Police say it started around 7:15 a.m. on March 5th, when an assault victim flagged down a school bus to call the police for him.

The 18-year-old man told police he'd been beaten by three men with guns and robbed of cash, jewelry, and other items. Police later confirmed his story based on a video posted on social media.

Orchard Park Detectives and SWAT then executed a search warrant at 5797 Chestnut Ridge Rd. the following day.

Officers located and arrested Jacob Page, 19, inside the house. Page is charged with robbery, assault, menacing, and petit larceny.

They also found the victim's stolen property, weapons, and a sophisticated marijuana drug growing operation in the home. We are also told the house was deemed unsafe by building inspectors and has been boarded up and condemned.

Police continue to look for two other suspects in the attack.

Orchard Park Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.