BUFFALO, NY — A man is dead following a shooting on the city's east side Tuesday.

BREAKING: BPD on scene of a shooting at Brooklyn Street & Winslow Avenue. One male struck by gunfire. Injuries appear serious in nature. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) October 17, 2018

According to Buffalo Police, the incident happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, when a 27-year-old Cheektowaga man was shot at Brooklyn Street and Winslow Avenue.

The man, whose identity is unknown at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them via their Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

